CHESTERTON — Area painter Mark VanderVinne will host Critique Night at the Chesterton Art Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to show up, with no prior registration required. All ability levels and artistic styles are encouraged to attend. While Mark is a painter, he will be able to advise artists in other mediums as well.
Guests may simply sit and listen. But, the goal of the evening is to build community. So, participation will be encouraged. Artists can bring in a piece of work at any stage — from conception to the final version. While it is intended to be a safe and friendly environment, it will be a critique involving Vandervinne and others providing advice and insight into the effectiveness of the work or the artistic concept.
Critique Night is a monthly event at the Chesterton Art Center. To ask questions, contact the Chesterton Art Center at (219) 926-4711. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For more information about upcoming events, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
