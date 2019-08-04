Cripple Creek highlights annual Stone Lake Beach party

La PORTE — Once again, Arts in the Park will shift the fun to Stone Lake Beach for a special evening featuring Cripple Creek.
On Thursday the popular local group will offer a harmonious mix of country, oldies, gospel and originals on the sandy shore. The band features baritone Mitch Marhanka on the bass and bass guitar; John Langford on the harmonica, as a whistler and singing harmony; David Applegarth, tenor and guitarist; Lou Voelker, lead vocalist, song writer and guitarist. Steve Eyrick mans the sound board.
Cripple Creek is a group of La Porteans who have played for fun for several years, especially to benefit good causes. Besides being a favorite at Arts in the Park, they also support NewDay Foundation fundraisers for Door Village Methodist Church, which helps local cancer patients with needs such as transportation to clinics. They have been a staple at many Holiday at the Pops concerts and have performed at Pioneer Land.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday as 350 West performs, followed by poetry reader Scott Simerlein, La Porte County Poet Laureate. Also, finalist Bret Weiler will compete for the Guitar Madness competition. Voting is ongoing through www.roxymusic.com.
Concessions will be provided by Taco’s My “Fren” and Hero’s Hot Dogs. Sponsors for the evening are Wolf Family Dentistry, Edward Jones Financial Advisors Jess Denger and Tim Gartland, and Season Sponsor, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
In Fox Park on Wednesday, Tenor Tim King will solo with the La Porte City Band for its final concert of the season. The highlighted selections are Music of the Night (Andrew Lloyd Weber, arr. Lackey) and You Raise Me Up (Brendan Graham, Rolf Lovland, Arr. Lackey). Dakota Maze will be featured on Tuba during Beelzebub (Andrea Catozzi.) Poetry will be read by Julie Kessler, Poet Laureate Emeritus 2012-13.
