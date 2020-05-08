INDIANAPOLIS — As the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,500 on Friday, Indiana officials reported that revenue collections for April fell nearly $1 billion short of projections.
The state will soon reduce spending further to cope with the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, the state’s budget director said.
Collections for the month were forecast in December at just over $2.2 billion, but came in $964 million under target, in part because of delayed income tax filings and the loss of casino taxes amid social distancing steps, Christopher Johnston, director of the state’s Office of Management and Budget, said.
The State Budget Agency last month directed agency heads to freeze most hiring and take action toward reducing expenses.
Johnston said a memorandum will be issued soon “setting significant spending reduction targets for agency programs.” The state also is relying on its financial reserves to help cover shortfalls.
“Needless to say, the remainder of the fiscal year will be challenging,” Johnston said. The state’s fiscal year ends June 30.
He also reported $119 million in payments have been made to 57,000 claimants through the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
As for individuals with health concerns whose employers want them to return to work, Payne said, “Each one of those cases we have to handle on a case-by-case basis whether a person’s benefits will continue if they can’t return to work” once their employer returns.
Asked about complaints that Indiana was reopening too soon, Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “Our roadmap can change along the way. We’re concerned about a lot of things. We want to make sure folks have the right information they can take into account as they conduct their affairs.”
He emphasized, however, that “We are not gambling with people’s lives. ... We are here to make decisions and to act. Others are having to do the same thing in their daily lives.”
He said each individual must make the choice. “It’s got to do with lives and livelihood. We’re dealing with a jobs roadmap as well, trying to get people back to work safely.
“This is not an ‘or’ question: Either I stay home or I die. It’s, ‘How do I responsibly continue to live out my life?’”
The bad financial news came as state health officials announced that another 152 Hoosiers are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll to 1,566.
A total of 1,328 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died, 33 more than on Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. Another 119 probable deaths have been reported.
The death toll includes 11 people in La Porte County, including 5 inmates at the Westville Correctional Center; 8 in Porter, 25 in St. Joseph, 118 in Lake, 8 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana, according to ISDH.
The agency also announced that 675 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 23,146.
The state reports 307 cases in La Porte County, 303 in Porter, 773 in St. Joseph, 2,359 in Lake, 36 in Jasper, 21 in Starke and 31 in Marshall counties.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 305 cases, up 15 from the previous day, with 150 of those at the Westville prison.
The Indiana Department of Correction reports 170 inmate cases and 5 inmate deaths, plus 79 staff cases in Westville; and 3 inmate and 11 staff cases at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
To date, 130,128 tests have been reported to ISDH, including 1,845 in La Porte County. Officials reported results from more than 5,383 new tests Friday, two days after 20 testing sites, including one in La Porte, opened to screen people symptomatic or at risk.
Recommendations are to test as many as 30,000 people per day, but Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said, “We are not at that level right now. I do foresee in the future that we will be able to test that many. It won’t be by May 15, certainly.”
As for some studies showing a big increase in cases and deaths when the state reopens, Box said everyone must remain careful.
All models say that reopening will cause a case increase, she said, and the goal of the lockdown was to make sure the state was prepared and capable for a breakout.
“Until we get a vaccine and medication, we still have to be very careful of our vulnerable population. That is why we’ve been so careful. We don’t have any concept of when that’s going to come about. We’re working very hard with all of these numbers. We’re going into this with eyes wide open.”
Until then, she said, “I feel like everyone should continue to conduct themselves like they’re potentially infected and an asymptomatic carrier.”
She also said Regenstrief data analyzing 22,633 COVID-19 positive patients shows that 27 percent showed up to the emergency room; and 19 percent of those analyzed have been hospitalized.
Of those hospitalized, 23 percent were admitted to the ICU and, to date, 70 percent have been discharged. Sixteen percent of hospitalized patients have died, she said.
Box also reported that Indiana has received an initial shipment of Remdesivir, shipped to a “hotspot.”
The antiviral medication has received clearance from the FDA to be used with COVID-19 patients, and studies show it can help shorten the length of severe illness.
