INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana marked the largest single-day jump in the state's COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday, state health officials warned the worst is yet to come.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday announced that 439 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 5,943 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The total includes 28 in La Porte County, where 431 people have been tested; 85 in Porter County, where 671 have been tested; 142 in St. Joseph County, where 431 have been tested; and 461 in Lake County, where 2,275 have been tested, according to ISDH. There are also 14 in Jasper County, 6 in Starke County and 11 in Marshall County
On Wednesday, La Porte County E911 released a chart showing the age group and location of the county cases.
They showed of 29 reported cases in the county (ISDH reported 28), La Porte had the most cases with 12, while Michigan City had 11, and the Westville Correctional Facility had 4. Westville and Union Mills had 1 each.
Fifteen of the 29 cases reported were under the age of 50, while 4 were 50-60; 7 were 60-70; 1 was 70-80; and 2 were over 80.
A total of 203 Hoosiers have died, including 3 in La Porte County, 12 in Lake County, and one each in St. Joseph, Jasper and Newton counties in Northwest Indiana. Of the La Porte County deaths, one was under 50, one was 50-60, and one was over 80.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said Indiana’s coronavirus deaths have not peaked.
She compared the virus deaths that have happened just since March 10 to the average number of people who die of flu in Indiana every year – about 150 over a seven-month period.
“We just reported on 34 fatalities (Tuesday),” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Make a list of your 34 best friends, and then imagine putting a line through them. That’s how serious this is.”
The governor said residents must follow the statewide stay-at-home order, which will continue through at least April 20.
“Hoosiers have done a great job adapting to the new rules put in place during this public health emergency, but I believe the next two weeks to month could be the most critical for all of us,” Holcomb said.
“So I am asking you to take even more precautions: only make in-person purchases when absolutely needed and use other delivery and pickup options when available. Limit who is traveling with you and entering stores.”
Box has projected Indiana’s peak of coronavirus illnesses could last into mid-May. The high percentage of smokers and elderly residents in Indiana means the state has a higher risk than elsewhere, she said.
“I want to brace you to see them increase as we get closer to the peak of this disease,” Box said.
Of confirmed Indiana cases, ISDH reports 54.7 percent have been in women and 45.3 percent among men, but of those who died from CVID-19, 62.6 percent were men and 37.4 percent women as of Tuesday.
And while the 50-59 age group has the most reported cases (20.6 percent of the state total), the 80-and-over group has seen the most deaths (37.9 percent), followed by the 70-79 group with 32,5 percent, and 60-69 with 18.2 percent. Only 11.4 percent of the deaths were reported in those under 60.
Berrien County, Michigan, had 72 confirmed cases, of which 35 have recovered; and 2 deaths, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
ISDH also announced new reporting requirements for laboratories and congregate living facilities aimed at improving data collection and helping health officials more quickly deploy necessary resources.
The order, signed by Box, requires:
Laboratories must report all negative test results to ISDH within 24 hours. Currently, all positive results must be reported.
Long-term care facilities, jails, prisons or other congregate housing facilities must report positive test results for all patients, residents, offenders and employees within 24 hours.
Those facilities must also report COVID-19-related deaths or suspected COVID-19-related deaths within 24 hours of knowledge of the death.
Indiana has received 15 point-of-care testing machines for the COVID-19 virus that will enable testing “in a period of about 15 to 30 minutes,” Box said.
The state has received only enough cartridges to test about 124 people with the machines, but is expecting more, she said.
Holcomb announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded 28 Indiana health centers nearly $23.8 million to help respond to the pandemic. They can use the funding for efforts that include maintaining or increasing staffing levels; and preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Kaufmann, state EMS medical director with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said 75 percent of EMS provider agencies have adequate levels of personal protective equipment.
The governor also signed an executive order to allow retired and inactive EMS professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.
The order permits retired and inactive EMS professionals to provide supplemental health care services without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if they work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or health care professional.
