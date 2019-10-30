La PORTE – Despite projected costs spiking more than $2 million, the La Porte County Council is allowing plans for the proposed Michigan City Courthouse expansion to proceed.
During its meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved final design plans for the expansion to the 1909 structure, which construction managers Tonn and Blank now forecast will cost $24.63 million to build. With the county's thumbs-up, the firm can put the project out for bid.
The projected price tag is nearly a 10% jump from the $22.49 million estimate the Michigan City company provided the county in the spring, when leaders initially signed off on the project.
During a joint workshop between the council and county Board of Commissioners, La Porte County Auditor Joie Winski attributed the projected increase to a surge in construction costs and steel prices since Tonn and Blank developed its price estimate earlier this year.
"We have done everything we possibly could to reduce the building, to reduce some of the features in the building," Winski said. "We have taken as much as we can out ... this is where we are now."
Tonn and Blank has revised its concept for the expansion twice since county leaders rejected its initial $24.71 million proposal. That plan called for a design featuring large window walls, similar to those used in the Michigan City Police Department.
Commissioners also rejected a $20.55 million plan that retained the open design while cutting the size of the extension by a third. They finally gave the green light to Tonn and Blank's $22.49 million concept in April, which had the same footprint of the first design but called for a precast concrete building with punched window openings, similar to the county complex in La Porte.
The proposed expansion to the courthouse will provide handicap-accessible facilities such as restrooms and elevators, as well as an underground parking area for prisoner transport. The new facility would also provide space for the La Porte County Health Department, Veteran Services and other county offices, some of which are currently housed in a facility on 8th Street.
The project will include renovations to the existing 110-year-old building, including updates to its heating, air conditioning and electrical systems.
The county intends to finance construction through a bond, though the council has also set aside $8 million from the "rainy day" fund to pay some costs out-of-pocket.
The council may further reduce reliance on bond dollars through funds from other departments, which can pay for work to their particular spaces in the new structure, Winski said.
For example, Health Department Administrator Tony Mancuso indicated he would be willing to set aside money from his department's communicable disease fund to pay for finishing touches to its new facilities, Winski said.
"If he uses that to finish it instead of us paying extra money to do that, it will be done the way they want it done," she said.
There is also around $2.6 million available in the county's general fund which the council could devote to the project, Winski said.
Officials plan to meet with Michigan City officials to see if they can get a reduction on sanitary and permitting fees for the expansion, the auditor said.
Winski also suggested the council begin to set aside additional dollars from the general or Riverboat funds to pay for Information Technology Department and sheriff's office computer equipment for the new facility. Although Tonn and Blank has budgeted $1 million for these items, IT Director Darlene Hale is projecting they will end up costing the county between $1.5 million to $2 million.
In response to Winski's comment, Councilman Mark Yagelski questioned why the firm did not include the higher costs in its price estimates. He also criticized the fact that Hale was not invited to budget discussions involving the project.
"We should have been way ahead of schedule on this thing," Yagelski said. "They [IT] should have been the first people brought in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.