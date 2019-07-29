Courthouse model playhouse is raffle prize

La PORTE – The Family Advocates Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program will kick off its “CASA for CASAs” campaign, a playhouse modeled after the La Porte County courthouse, with an opening ceremony Thursday at 9 a.m.
The playhouse will be used as a fundraiser throughout the summer, then be raffled off at the Family Advocates “Back To The Prom” fall event on Sept, 27.
The playhouse was designed and built by members of Carpenters Local 1485 with materials donated by Big C Lumber and Kabelin ACE Hardware. Members of the Little Theatre donated time to paint the inside and detail the outside of the playhouse. It will be displayed at different events throughout La Porte County, including the Taste of Michigan City on Friday, Hanna Fest on Aug. 10 and the Mill Pond Fest on Aug. 24-25. For more information, visit lpfamilyadvocates.com or contact April Greetham at agreetham@lpfamilyadvocates.com or 324-3385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.