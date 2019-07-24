Couple killed in Toll Road crash

FREMONT – A Mishawaka man and his wife were pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after their car was rear-ended by an Indiana State Police vehicle that was en route to the scene of another crash on the Indiana Toll Road in rural Steuben County.
About 4 p.m. Tuesday, ISP Sgt. Andy Smith, and troopers Jacob Bill and Regalado Osbaldo, all assigned to the ISP Toll Road Post and in separate vehicles, were responding to assist the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department with a crash in rural LaGrange County, according to ISP Sgt. Brian Walker.
Both troopers were driving fully marked squad cars with their emergency red and blue lights, and sirens activated, Walker said. Both were in the westbound left lane of the Toll Road near the 148 mile marker, just south of Fremont, with Bill in the lead car and Regalado following.
Preliminary investigation showed that Regalado "made an evasive maneuver to avoid slowing traffic, swerving toward the right lane and striking the rear of a white 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited SUV," Walker said.
The SUV was driven by 76-year-old Terry Lynn Wentworth of Mishawaka, with his wife, 74-year-old Gloria Jean Wentworth, in the front passenger seat.
As a result of this collision, both vehicles "continued off the roadway to the right, colliding with a guardrail," Walker said. Both vehicles sustained very heavy damage in the collision with the guardrail.
As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Terry Wentworth was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner, Walker said.
Steuben County EMS paramedics tended to Gloria Wentworth and a Parkview Hospital Samaritan helicopter was summoned to assist, Walker said. However, she also succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Regalado was transported by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries.
Crash reconstructionists from the ISP Fort Wayne Post are assisting Sgt. Smith with the investigation, which is ongoing, Walker said. Once the investigation is complete, a full report will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutors office for review.
Troopers from the Toll Road and Fort Wayne posts were also assisted at the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Fremont Police Department, and Fremont Fire Department.
—From staff reports
