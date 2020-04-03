During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for major breaking virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.La PORTE — School districts across La Porte County are adjusting their schedules in response to Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that schools will be closed through the end of the school year in order to contain and mitigate the community spread of COVID-19.
La Porte Community School Corp. Superintendent Mark Francesconi stated the school district will wait for more guidance from the state before adjusting its school calender. The school district is on Spring Break next week.
“A virtual conference was held with area school superintendents this morning and the collective belief was that it is in our best interest to wait for further clarification next week by the Indiana Department of Education before making any additional adjustments to our school calendar for the remainder of the year,” said Francesconi.
Francesconi said updates will be provided as they become available.
“As we begin our scheduled spring break, enjoy time with those close to you, take the opportunity to reach out (virtually or by phone) to others, and know how much you are appreciated for the role you have played in ensuring that learning continues for our students,” Francesconi said.
New Prairie United School Corp. Superintendent Paul White stated the school district expects to move to remote or online learning to complete the minimum 160 instructional days, but will have follow up information by Sunday evening.
“Time is needed to gather information and input on a variety of topics such as how to meet the 160 instructional day requirement and what impact this has on seniors as one example,” White said.
South Central Community School Corp. will continue to utilize eLearning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the remainder of the school year.
South Central’s last eLearning day of attendance will be May 20. Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue to be considered days off and will count toward the 20 waiver days Holcomb outlined in an earlier address.
The week of April 6-10, will be considered Spring Break and no new E-Learning will be distributed during that time.
“We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available; including when parents/students may be able to retrieve personal property left in the building,” stated South Central Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. “Thank you to everyone in the South Central community for their ongoing patience and understanding.”
The MSD of New Durham Township (Westville) will continue conducting eLearning days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through their last day of school, May 22.
Next week is Spring Break and there will be no new assignments. Teachers will not be providing office hours during that time. ELearning will resume on April 14.
Grab-and-go food packages will continue to be offered each Monday through May 18, including next Monday during Spring Break. Food packages will be offered in
the North parking lot of the school both in the morning between 8 and 9 a.m. and in the afternoon between 11 a.m. and noon.
“We know that this is disappointing news for all of you, but we appreciate your understanding and support as we work through this situation, said MSD of New Durham Township Superintendent Sandra Wood. “We are still in the process of making many decisions in regard to this situation and we will be communicating more information to you as these decisions are made.”
– From staff reports
