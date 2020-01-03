COUNTY’S FIRST DELIVERIES OF THE DECADE

Submitted photo / Franciscan HealthParents Kelcey and Justin Laine of La Porte welcomed their new son, Maverik Lee, born at 10:44 a.m. on New Year's Day at Franciscan Health Michigan City, the first baby of the new year, and new decade, to be born in La Porte County. Maverik weighed in 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring 20 inches. Also on hand to welcome the new arrival were two brothers, Troy, age 5, and Jayce, age 1 1/2.
