La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff's Department is proposing new regulations that are intended to send a clear message to local thieves.
"Take your business elsewhere."
During a joint-workshop Monday, LPCSO detectives presented a proposed ordinance to fight the sale of stolen property to members of the La Porte County Board of Commissioners and Council. If officials adopt the rules, local county pawn shops, scrap yards and other second-hand jewel/precious metal retailers would face several new reporting requirements, including:
• Accurately reporting all items turned over for resale and submitting this information daily to an online database
• Photographing every piece of property, along with the person who turned the item in
• Holding collected property for a certain period — 15 days for pawn shops and second-hand retailers, and 72 hours for scrap yards — before placing it for sale
• Releasing stolen property to law enforcement
Businesses that violate the provisions of the proposed ordinances would face fines of up to $1,500.
The proposed ordinance is designed to make it more difficult for criminals to pawn off stolen items and materials within the county, said LPSCO Detective James Lear.
"It's not going to stop the issue, but we can force them to reconsider thinking about stealing and conducting their business in La Porte County," Lear said.
The sheriff's department has modeled the five-page, 2,000-word law after similar regulations in place in other parts of the state, including neighboring St. Joseph County, Lear said.
The proposal is the latest way the sheriff's department is combating the local property crime, said LPCSO Cpt. Patrick Cicero. These thefts typically intersect with illegal drug use in the community, as many addicts sell off stolen goods to fund their habit, he said.
"We believe if we can somehow stem property crimes, by solving them and charging perpetrators...we can also stem some of the narcotic investigations as well," Cicero said. "There's a direct correlation here."
For years, the sheriff's department has used an internet-based service, LeadsOnline, to help locate stolen property.
Many pawnshops, including those in La Porte County, report information such as model, color, serial of items staff receives to this service. Law enforcement officers can then check the database in hopes of tracking down property residents have reported as stolen.
Without clear guidelines on how staff should properly document received property, though, it was often difficult for police to locate stolen items. Lear provided a document from a recent investigation where a shop had reported the serial number of a 55-inch Vizio TV as "Last 4 Are 5312."
Another issue is that, before 2018, there was no guarantee owners could retrieve their stolen property from the pawnshop without whipping out their wallet, Lear said.
"You, as a victim, have had your peace of mind taken — and now you've got to go to a pawn shop and buy back your TV, your own wedding ring," Lear said.
Last year, however, the LPCSO decided they would stop "victimizing victims," Lear said. Detectives began serving search warrants to businesses selling stolen items, seizing the property and turning it back over to owners, he said.
While effective, the policy changes naturally "ruffled the feathers" of some local business owners, the detective added. One business owner even told detectives that if they "keep coming in with search warrants, I'm going to stop reporting," Lear said.
With the proposed ordinance, the department hopes to reestablish a working relationship between retailers and law enforcement by getting both sides back on the same page.
"I hate saying it, but we have a rift right now between us and these businesses that shouldn't exist," Lear said. "We're all on the same team. They don't want to take in stolen property, and we don't want property to get stolen. I think this [ordinance] is a great way to mend that fence."
Another plus of the ordinance is that retailers would not have to pay any additional money to report items through LeadsOnline, as the service is free to businesses. The company and LPCSO officials could also provide training and assistance to staff learning how to use the reporting system, Lear said.
