County museum to host gingerbread house contest

La PORTE — Professionals and amateurs alike are welcome to turn in their gingerbread creations to the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte, between now and Dec. 14.
Your gingerbread creation can be a house or any other structure. Let your imagination be your guide.
Contest rules are:
• No gingerbread kits allowed.
• Styrofoam and other support materials are not permitted.
• All components of the display except for the display must be edible.
• Edible food items include any food item that does not need to be cooked.
• All wrappers and sticks must be removed from all candy and other decorations.
• All entries must be on an 18" x 18" wood base and should not be taller than 24". No decorations should be placed on the sides of the base.
• Entries must have been constructed in 2019.
• A 3" x 5" card with the entrant's name, address, telephone number and email address must be attached to the underside of the base.
• A completed entry form (available at the museum) must be dropped off at the same time as the gingerbread house.
• Judging will be completed on Dec. 21.
• Entries will remain on display through Jan. 4, 2020. Entries must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. All entries not picked up by Jan. 7 will be discarded.
