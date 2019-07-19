La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum has announced that it is a Blue Star Museum.
Blue Star Museums offer free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and up to five family members.
The 2019 Blue Star Museums program began May 18, Armed Forces Day, and will end on Sept. 2, Labor Day.
Through Labor Day, free admission is available at more than 2000 Blue Star Museums across the country to all those currently serving in the United States Military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. Active duty military family members may attend for free without the active duty family member with their DD Form 1173 ID Card, or DD Form 1173-1 ID Card.
Admission for veterans is not included in the scope of this program. Blue Star Museums is an effort to improve the quality of life for active duty military families, especially focusing on the approximately two million children who have had at least one parent deployed since 2001. However, veterans receive free admission on nine days during the year at the museum. Please contact the museum at 324-6767 for 2019 dates.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America. Blue Star Families is a national, nonprofit network of military families from all ranks and services, including guard and reserve, dedicated to supporting, connecting, and empowering military families.
The effort to recruit museums has involved partnerships with the American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Art Museum Directors, the Association of Children’s Museums, the American Association of State and Local History, the Association of Science-Technology Centers, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
A list of Blue Star Museums can be found at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums/list.
