County IT director recognized

Photo by Ted YoakumDuring their Sept. 18 meeting, members of the La Porte County Board of Commissioners congratulated county IT Director Darlene Hale for a recent accolade. State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, honored Hale last week with a plaque on behalf of the state of Indiana, which recognized her and her department's efforts to restore the county's computer network following a ransomware attack in July. Pictured are, from left, commissioners Vidya Kora and Sheila Matias, Hale and Commissioner Richard Mrozinski.

