County is 'a model of bi-partisan cooperation'

MICHIGAN CITY – La Porte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora – touting “La Porte County government as a model of bi-partisan cooperation on getting things done that politicians in Indianapolis and Washington could take some lessons from” – has declared his intention to seek re-election in 2020.
The Michigan City physician, who was elected by 8,000 of his fellow Hoosier physicians to lead the Indiana State Medical Association in 2007, said he’s “most proud of having helped bring a level of civility and respect for each others’ opinions to county government.”
He pointed to La Porte County Board of Commissioners meetings as examples of the “bipartisan respect we have for each other in trying to get things done for the voters who put us there. We’ve also put a big emphasis on transparency and openness, believing voters have a right to know what their elected officials are doing in their name.”
Kora cited the creation of the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development as “among the things I’m proudest of because it’s given us a one-stop shop for developers and business prospects as we work to create new jobs.
"For instance, bringing NorthPoint Development to the vacant Roundy’s facility near Westville was solely the work of that office and that means nearly 60 new jobs and tax revenues from a vacant facility. That office was critical in bringing new business here just like Helena Chemical to Kingsbury Industrial Park and we are closer than we’ve ever been to finally getting the county rail spur there connected to the CSX mainline which will make the park more attractive to business with easy access to a Class I rail carrier.”
The two-term Democratic county commissioner previously served as La Porte County Coroner and also served a term on the Michigan City School Board, and said he takes “great pride in being accessible and responsive" to constituents.
"I’m working hard to improve health outcomes in our county and have served on the Infant Mortality Task Force and am committed to improving the quality of pre-natal care we provide," Kora said.
He also cited the work of the Vibrant Communities Initiative – supported by the commissioners – as key in “proper planning for the future” and he touted bi-partisan support by county government for the South Shore’s doubletracking initiative as “forward-thinking and a game changer.”
Kora also cited efforts to expand broadband Internet service in La Porte County, and he pointed with pride to the soon-to-be unveiled “state-of-the-art county website," saying it will make it easier for residents to access services and obtain needed records.
“I intend to keep working with our legislators to bring home our fair share of state dollars to La Porte County and we will continue to work across the aisle to get things done for our residents.
"Politics has become so polarized in our nation’s capital and elsewhere and I’m particularly proud that at least locally, Republicans and Democrats work together – shoulder to shoulder – to try to do what’s best for our county," Kora said. "If re-elected, I’m committed to carrying on that bipartisan work ethic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.