La PORTE — La Porte County Commissioners on Thursday announced the formation of a COVID-19 Task Force.
The commissioners stated that they are working with all La Porte County cities, first responders and agencies to address and respond to the implications of COVID-19, the disease caused by a Coronavirus.
“To allow for the highest level of communication and cooperation amongst front line responders, public service staff, and service providers, the Commissioners have organized a La Porte County Coronavirus Task Force,” the commissioners stated in a press release on Thursday.
Contributing to the effort is the La Porte County Health Department, mayors, EMA, EMS, 911 Dispatch, Human Resources, law enforcement, school districts and other agencies in order to exchange and disseminate accurate information and implement response plans.
“Over 50 leaders representing county agencies, first responders, health department, judicial system, schools and the two cities of La Porte and Michigan City met on Thursday morning to share information, ensure a solid communication plan and explain their response protocols,” said Commission President Sheila Matias. “We are working together on your behalf across jurisdictions to help our community stay healthy, stay calm and be as prepared as possible.”
The county issued the following guidlines:
We encourage our citizens to be calm and use common sense while taking necessary, practical precautions: Wash your hands often; don’t shake hands with others.
If you are not feeling well and are concerned about symptoms of the virus such as fever or cough, first call your doctor before going to the office.
If you have signs of the virus and want to go to the Emergency Room, please call the Emergency Room at the hospital before you go to the hospital so that they can be best prepared to handle your visit.
Information on the virus will be posted regularly on our web site at www.LaPorte County.in.gov
If you are sick, we encourage you not to go to work, to the store, or to a gathering place where others could be affected.
If you are over 60, please consider reducing your risk of transmission by social distancing-staying away from groups and away from large crowds.
Please consider stocking up on essentials such as food, medical supplies and other household necessities.
RAVE Alert is a free service for all La Porte County citizens. To sign up for RAVE Alerts on your cell phone concerning Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, please text 77295 and send this text message: LPCCOVID
Please follow the CDC recommendations for preventative actions to keep you and your family healthy and safe:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Keep tissues near your work station. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning spray or disinfecting wipe
More information can be found at the county’s website at https://laporteco.in .gov/covid-19/
– From staff reports
