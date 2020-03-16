La PORTE — The COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached La Porte County, as a city of La Porte resident has contracted the virus currently wreaking havoc across the globe.
The county government revealed on Saturday that a 55-year-old La Porte man was confirmed to have the coronavirus, making him the first case in the county. The patient is currently hospitalized, and his family and contacts are in quarantine, according to officials.
The county health department is not releasing any additional information about the case at this time, said La Porte County Commission President Sheila Matias via email Monday.
“I know I speak for all of our community in saying that our prayers are with the patient and his family,” she said.
The La Porte man is one of 24 Hoosiers who are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 illness as of Monday. One Indiana resident has died because of the disease, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in a press conference Monday.
Earlier this week, the state ordered all restaurants and bars to close to in-person customers, falling in line with similar restrictions ordered in other parts of the country, including Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. Indiana will also adhere to the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to limit public gatherings to 50 people or less.
Many local governments are further tightening restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.
La Porte County officials have shut down their offices and courts for all but essential functions, and are asking the public to avoid visiting county facilities if possible. Residents should conduct their business with county government via email, telephone, fax or other remote communication methods.
“We need your help to ensure that we are taking all necessary precautions to mitigate potential exposure for members of the public and staff,” Matias said in a news release to the La Porte County-Herald Argus. “CDC guidance is clear that it is critical to reduce in-person contact if at all possible.”
While the county will continue to hold regularly scheduled meetings, officials are asking that only essential people attend. Members of the public should instead watch the sessions remotely through Access La Porte County TV channel or internet live stream.
The board of commissioners has asked that department heads and elected officials only to allow employees who are critical to essential business functions to continue working inside county facilities, with nonessential employees working from home, if possible.
Leaders have also increased the cleaning and disinfecting frequency for all public and common areas inside county facilities, such as floors, doorknobs, keypads and elevator buttons.
The La Porte County Animal Shelter is also no longer accepting public visitation, though its staff will continue to work regular hours. The child support office has also adjusted its services, ceasing in-person interviews, admin hearings or genetic testing until further notice, though hearings will continue as scheduled.
The commissioners encourage the public to visit the county’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage, laporteco.in.gov/covid-19, for the latest information on the virus and the steps leaders are taking to stem its growth locally.
“This is a time for calm determination,” Matias said via email Monday. “If we each do our share, we can reduce transmission and help keep each other safe. Please follow the orders that the CDC has issued about staying at home as much as possible, especially if you feel ill or have any symptoms such as fever, cough or respiratory issues.
“We are a close and caring community. It’s time to show what we are made of, and with the good Lord’s help, we will get through this difficult time.”
Leaders with the city of La Porte have enacted similar measures in response to the pandemic.
From now through March 31, city hall will be closed to public visitation. Those who need to pay utility bills, pay tickets, acquire building/engineering permits or who wish to file a public records request are asked to contact the city via phone or email.
Officials are also suspending utility shutoffs for nonpayment as well as late payment charges during this same two-week period.
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department, meanwhile, is closing the La Porte Civic Auditorium to the public until further notice, with all scheduled events canceled through May 10. Regularly scheduled recreation events are also canceled through April 13.
Fort La Play Porte and the Thrills N Spills Skate Park are closed until further notice as well.
The park office is also restricting public access, with residents asked to conduct their business via phone or email.
All other city parks will remain open, though the park department is advising the public to be mindful of the fact that playground equipment and benches may not be sanitized daily. Beechwood Golf Course will be open as well, though golf carts will be limited to just a single rider and the concession stand, pro shop and other common areas will be closed to the public.
The county and city closings come less than a week after schools countywide decided to suspend classes through April 13. The six corporations are among the 273 Indiana school districts that have shut down or moved to online classwork in response to the public health crisis.
While its buildings may be closed, the La Porte Community School Corp. will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals to local children 18-years-old and younger, Monday through Friday.
The district began distribution on Monday, handing out free meals to families in the Civic parking lot.
Starting Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, parents may drive up to one of six designated pick-up sites – Riley Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Hailmann Elementary, Kingsford Heights Elementary, La Porte High School and Allesee Park – to collect the free meals. Adults are asked to remain in their vehicles while the staff hands them their children’s food.
The district plans to distribute the meals through the beginning of Spring Break on April 4.
Meanwhile, several local agencies plan to provide emergency food to families during the crisis.
The Center Township Trustee office will hand out items from its food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Township officials ask visitors to call ahead before stopping by, with the staff will assembling goods and having them ready for pick-up when the guest arrives. The public will not be allowed to enter the pantry itself, said Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski in a Facebook post Sunday.
“We will stay open as long as we are healthy,” she said. “Please help keep us healthy by staying home unless it is necessary to get out.”
Other agencies distributing food are:
The Salvation Army food pantry will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Its soup kitchen will also be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Its office is located at 3240 Monroe St., La Porte.
The Pax Center food pantry will be open from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Its located at 605 Washington St., La Porte.
The St. Joe Catholic Church food pantry will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Its located at 109 C St., La Porte.
