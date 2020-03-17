La PORTE — La Porte County Commission President Sheila Matias announced Tuesday that all county buildings will be closed to the public effective immediately.
Signs and a list of appropriate county numbers should be posted on all buildings to advise the public of this policy which is being instituted to keep employees safe and to protect the public. County business will be conducted by appointment or via email, phone call and U.S. Mail.
“We are facing stressful times as a community; this is a time for calm leadership and clear communication. Please stay safe. Keep your family and our elders protected,” Matias said in a statement Tuesday. “We will get through this together.”
The first floor of the county complex remains open for access to the Sheriff’s Department and County Jail administration for essential visits only.
At this time, both the Michigan City and La Porte courthouses remain open for essential court functions.
The public is asked to come for essential functions only; all non-essential business should be done via phone, U.S. Mail or email.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake said his office and all affiliate offices will be closed to the public, including the Criminal Division. Child Support Division and Victim Advocate offices.
“The Prosecutor’s Offices will be closed to the public and that means anyone other than employees or law enforcement officers until Monday, April 13,” Lake said. “The doors to the offices shall remain closed and secured.”
Staff will be in the office during regular office hours conducting business, but will only be available by phone and email, he said. “Almost all essential contact with the public can be conducted over the phone or via email.”
Lake and deputy prosecutors will continue to appear in court as required by local judges and the Indiana Supreme Court, Lake said.
All appointments or meetings currently scheduled to take place in the Prosecutor’s Office are canceled, as are scheduled depositions and meetings (unless held remotely).
Court trials may also be delayed after La Porte County judges sent a request to the state high court to postpone them
“In light of the national emergency ... out of an abundance of caution and concerns for the health and safety of the general public ... the La Porte County Superior and Circuit Courts have petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for relief and for the issuance of an emergency order to suspend all jury trials immediately and all non-essential civil and criminal hearings continued...,” Superior 1 Judge Michael Bergerson wrote in the petition.
All trials and hearings would resume no later than May 4.
Bergerson wrote that the La Porte County courthouses “do not have adequate sanitizing or hygiene stations, or supplies” for jurors, and the buildings “are not set up to adequately provide the social distancing necessary to comply with CDC recommendations for group gatherings.”
While trials are detailed, pre-trial and discovery hearings would be conducted remotely, and defendants would appear remotely for necessary hearings including setting bonds, entering pleas and setting trials.
