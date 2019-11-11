La PORTE — During his time representing the region in Washington, one of the events former lawmaker Joe Donnelly most looked forward every year was La Porte's annual Fourth of July Parade.
For starters, he found the event a lot of fun.
Second, and more importantly, he was always heartened to see the faces leading the massive procession down Lincoln Way — La Porte County's Vietnam veterans, he said.
Though the former warriors famously received a hostile reception in other parts of the country upon their return home from the controversial war, that wasn't the case in La Porte County, Donnelly said.
Residents have always recognized the courage and sacrifice of these and veterans from other American conflicts. The community continues to pay tribute to its bravest members every year during the parade, Donnelly said.
"For 2 miles, La Porte County gets up and cheers, because they know our vets are heroes," he said.
On Monday, residents got another opportunity to thank its homegrown heroes.
The city honored local veterans across all four branches of the military during its 32nd annual Veterans Day Ceremony that morning at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. A massive audience of residents, students and dignitaries attended the event, which commemorated the national holiday that day.
The event featured the La Porte High School Wind Ensemble and Mixed Chorale and the La Porte Middle School Eighth Grade Choir, who performed patriotic music throughout the ceremony. A 21-gun salute from the La Porte Honor Guard capped off the service.
Donnelly — who served as U.S. senator from Indiana from 2013 to 2019 — delivered the keynote address during Monday's event.
The Granger, Indiana, resident — who also represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House from 2007 to 2013 — has been a reliable supporter of the nation's veterans, said La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, who introduced the former lawmaker. Among other accomplishments, Donnelly was instrumental in the creation of a state-of-the-art VA clinic in neighboring St. Joseph County more than two years ago, Mrozinski said.
"It's been my privilege to work with Mr. Donnelly, on behalf of the military and veterans, to make the world a better place for all of us," the commissioner said.
The former senator, however, made little note of his achievements during his remarks.
Instead, he asked the audience — the local students, in particular — to thank the country's former military personnel for their service.
Because they were willing to put themselves in harm's way — often in extreme conditions in lands far from home — today's Americans can go about their daily routine in peace.
"When our country called, they said, 'Count on me,'" Donnelly said. "La Porte County has always been at the front of that."
Donnelly told the students that, like the many veterans sitting in the auditorium with them that morning, they too would one day have to answer the call of duty when their nation requires it.
To close out his remarks, the former lawmaker asked the audience to grieve together for the servicemen and women the country has lost, to celebrate the troops who have returned home and to stand arm-in-arm to continue to support America.
"This country is worth fighting for, is worth dying for, is worth standing up for and giving your best for," he said.
