MICHIGAN CITY – After becoming the source of contention last week, software licensing fees for the Michigan City Police Department totaling $27,200 were cut from the 2020 municipal budget Monday in a 6-2 vote by the Michigan City Common Council.
However, it’s possible the council still may fund all or a portion of that money at a later date via a separate ordinance or resolution.
Most council members said Monday that they support the Digital Forensics Unit that derived from the former Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. But they also expressed reluctance to authorize funding when program oversight and the ways in which the software is being used are unclear.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake, who dropped the ICAC unit when he took office in January, confirmed for the council Monday what Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek and La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd told them last week.
Lake said having the prosecutor’s office initiate and carry out criminal investigations could create conflicts of interest by forcing his staff into witness roles. He prefers such actions be coordinated by police agencies.
And he said the ICAC unit was specialized, focusing strictly on crimes against children. Lake prefers a Digital Forensic Unit that can aid in all kinds of criminal investigations, ranging from murder to fraud.
“I’m totally in favor of this,” Lake told the council. “... I’ve always been in favor of it, but for a Digital Forensics Unit, not for a specific ICAC unit.”
He said the ICAC was funded by a five-year, $573,000 federal grant; but that beginning in 2020, the county would have been responsible for 75 percent of program funding – about $197,000. However, by having a local law enforcement agency take over the unit and its related equipment, the program could be run on significantly less money.
Additionally, continuing to operate under the grant would require him to sign off on the ways in which grant funds had been used; and he said he was unable to do so because the former Prosecutor John Espar did not leave him financial logs associated with the ICAC.
Lake said he asked the sheriff in January if he’d take over the equipment; and that from there, Boyd and Swistek worked it out so that the equipment is housed at the MCPD, where Detective Sgt. Matt Barr can utilize his special training to operate it.
The La Porte County Council voted unanimously in April to fund the software licensing fees for 2019. And then the Michigan City Common Council was approached about funding them in 2020 while Swistek and Boyd work to re-secure the grant funding that was not transferable to either of their agencies.
“I really, really think this equipment is necessary,” Lake said Monday. “I wouldn’t be here to discuss it if I didn’t think that it was. I can just tell you that the evidence I’ve been able to obtain from two phones has helped me to convict two murderers. We would not have been able to do that without that [equipment].”
Despite the pleas of Lake, Swistek and Boyd that the software licensing fees be included in the budget, the council voted 6-2 to cut the $27,200.
“I’m about to finish out eight years on the City Council; and I have never sat with a City Council that wasn’t unanimous on providing the fire department and the police department with anything and everything they needed to safeguard this community, and to safeguard their own lives in the line of duty,” said Councilman Tim Bietry.
But only he and Councilwoman Sharon Carnes voted to fund the $27,200.
“This is clearly a forensic tool that the police are asking for – the county sheriff, the chief of police and the county prosecutor,” Bietry continued. “So, I’m dumbfounded that we would reverse our stance and say we’re not going to fund this for them. It makes no sense to me, when the only people who seem to be speaking against it are outspoken critics of law enforcement.”
Councilmen Sean Fitzpatrick, Don Przybylinski, Paul Przybylinski, Gene Simmons and Johnny Stimley all expressed support for the Digital Forensics Unit, despite having voted against including the software licensing fees in the budget.
Stimley and Don Przybylinski said they’d like to see if Michigan City, the City of La Porte and La Porte County could work out an agreement in which all three contribute to funding the program, possibly by alternating years in which they fund it.
Fitzpatrick and Paul Przybylinski said they’d like to see a protocol developed for how the program should be operated, the cross-training of officers so that Barr would not be the only person qualified to use the equipment, and better oversight of how the equipment is being used.
It was not mentioned whether the issue will be revisited in a new ordinance or resolution prior to the end of the year, when the city’s paid software licenses expire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.