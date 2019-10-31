Council approves $1M for new EMS base

La PORTE – The La Porte County Council gave final approval Monday for construction of a new Emergency Medical Services base in La Porte to replace the facility which is scheduled for demolition this year.
The council unanimously approved allocating $999,160 to pay for construction of the new La Porte County EMS base in La Porte to replace the ambulance hanger which will be razed to make way for the new La Porte Hospital.
The money will come from the remaining dollars from the land sale of the State Street property the current base occupies to the hospital, which will use the land for part of its new facility.
Earlier this month, the La Porte County Board of Ccommissioners voted to award a $954,000 contract to New Tech Construction to build an EMS building on property one block east of the current headquarters. The Maintenance Department plans to reuse doors, equipment, furniture and other elements from the existing facility to cut down on building costs.
Facilities Director Larry Levendowski, who is overseeing the project, told the council he is working with the firm to try to lower construction costs even further.
"We're trying to whatever we can to keep a good quality structure that everyone's happy with, and still get the cost down and get it done in the time we need to get it done," he said.
Work on the new structure could begin as soon this week, Levendowski said.
EMS crews have until Dec. 1 to vacate the current base, which the county built just four years ago. The county has already signed a lease with the hospital to use the former House of Fara building as a temporary ambulance hanger until crews finish the new facility, which Levendowski expects to be completed by June 1, 2020.
COUNTY COUNCIL ACTIONS
In other business Monday, the La Porte County Council:
• Approved an appropriation of $5,942 from the Riverboat Fund to the coroner's and prosecutor's offices for exhumation and autopsy expenses related to a pending overdose death case.
• Approved an appropriation of $79,317 from the Riverboard Fund to the Maintenance Department's electrical, janitorial services, water and sewage, and major repairs funds.
• Approved an appropriation of $200,000 from the Clerks Perpetuation Fund and $15,000 from the Riverboat Fund to the clerk's office and IT department to scan clerk/court documents.
• Approved an appropriation of $21,000 from the Riverboard Fund to the sheriff's office for jail medical and courthouse security overtime costs.
• Granted permission for the sheriff's office to spend $3,600 from the K-9 Donation Account for training, equipment and training aids.
• Granted permission for the sheriff's office to spend $22,200 from the Fire Arms Training Fund for new pistols and holsters to replace current aging equipment.
• Approved an appropriation of $110,000 from the Riverboat Fund to the county commissioners for the office of community and economic development.
• Approved an appropriation of $2,210 from the Win Tax Fund to human resources for a replacement computer.
• Approved an appropriation of $2,000 from the Win Tax Fund to the parks department for fuel costs.
