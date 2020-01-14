Correctional officer arrested for trafficking

WESTVILLE – A state correctional employee is free on bond after being charged with trafficking contraband with an inmate.
Mishael Ben Shashak Ben Levi Crawford, 32, of Gary, was being held in the La Porte County Jail, but was released Tuesday on a $7,500 bond, according to court records.
He is charged with official misconduct, a felony; and trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Crawford works as a correctional officer at the Westville Correctional Facility, according to a statement from IDOC.
A "tobacco product was discovered concealed in his property during a routine search of staff coming on duty Sunday," IDOC said.
Crawford was detained and interviewed by Correctional Police officers and later arrested and taken to the La Porte County Jail.
"Any staff member found bringing contraband into the facility will be arrested and referred for prosecution," Westville Correctional warden John Galipeau said.
Trafficking in a correctional facility is defined as the act of buying or selling of illegal substances, or substances which may be legal but are not permitted in a correctional environment, including tobacco products, according to IDOC.
—From staff reports
