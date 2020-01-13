Coolspring Twp. man facing battery, strangulation charges

COOLSPRING TWP. – A man who police say battered and choked his wife, then battered her father when he tried to help, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for the alleged attack.
Eric M. Brown, was arrested last week and charged with a felony count of strangulation, and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and battery causing bodily injury, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Just before midnight last Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 8000 West block of CR-200N in Coolspring Township for a report of a physical disturbance, according to a sheriff's department report.
The victim said she and Brown went to dinner in Michigan City about 7 p.m., then returned to the home, the report said. They were on the couch in the living room when he began accusing the victim of infidelity.
The "argument escalated to the point where," the victim told deputies, he "punched her several times in the face" and "choked her to the point where she 'passed out'," the deputy wrote in the report. He then began "destroying items in the house."
The victim, a 37-year-old woman, had bruising near her left eye, but no injuries were noted to her neck, the report said.
The victim's father, 62, said when he was alerted to the disturbance and saw Brown "on top" of the victim, he intervened to separate them and was "punched several times in the face," the report said. He suffered a small laceration near his eye.
The victim's mother said she overheard Brown "verbally threaten to kill" her husband, the report said.
Brown told deputies that when he and his wife returned from dinner, they "engaged in some sort of sexual conduct, and for no reason, the victim allegedly punched him in the testicles."
He was arrested and a key found on his person at the La Porte County Jail was returned to the victim's family.
Brown appeared in court La Porte County Circuit Court on Friday, and was released on own recognizance, but No Contact Orders issued for the woman and her father, according to court records.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Circuit Court.
—From staff reports
