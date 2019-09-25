MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department’s request for $60,000 for uniforms, equipment and academy training for incoming police officers came under scrutiny last week, when the Michigan City Common Council hosted a public hearing on the proposed expenditure.
Local resident Tom Smith questioned why new hires at both the MCPD and Michigan City Fire Department are provided with free academy training and not required to complete a term of service to the city before pursuing employment elsewhere, such as departments that pay higher wages.
Smith suggested requiring officers to repay the city for their academy training instead of having the city foot the bill.
“I think that if we’re training someone for a job, whether it’s a firefighter or the police department, it is not unusual to ask that person to pay for their education,” he said. “ … We’re handing out scholarships to people, and we’re not guaranteed that they’re actually going to fulfill their duty to the city. I think this is something that’s gone on far too long; and I think it’s pretty easy to fix.”
Royce Williams, chief of operations for MCPD, agreed.
Noting that turnover is a problem many police departments face, he said he’d like to see Michigan City follow the lead of municipalities that have instituted new-hire contracts, under which officers are penalized by having to pay back the city for academy training should they leave the department before a contracted term of service expires.
Council attorney Jim Meyer confirmed that he and city attorney Amber Lapaich are working on devising such contracts for the police and fire departments, having used as models the contracts of five or six other municipalities in the region.
The ordinance that would allot $60,000 from the city’s Local Option Income Tax Fund for MCPD new hires will be up for final reading and council vote on Oct. 1.
Meyer said he anticipates the contracts will be ready for council vote via resolution by that date as well.
In other business:
n Through an ordinance introduced last week, the council is cracking down on contractor payroll fraud, whereby employers avoid withholding income taxes and paying employment taxes, overtime and workers’ compensation premiums. Various municipalities in Lake and Porter counties recently passed ordinances addressing the issue; and a public hearing on Michigan City’s attempt to do the same will be held at the council’s Oct. 1 meeting.
n A resolution approving the donation of retired Engine No. 5 from the MCFD to Michigan City Area Schools was approved. Fire Chief Randy Novak said students in the fire science, EMT, automotive and welding programs at the A.K. Smith Area Career Center will be able to use the inoperable pumper truck as part of their curriculums.
n Novak projected the MCFD will finish 2019 at about $225,000 in overtime pay, as opposed to the $353,000 that was paid out for OT in 2018. The chief attributed the hefty savings to proactively hiring to maintain a full staff, as well as better management of firefighters’ scheduled and unscheduled days off work.
n The city’s “Floodplains” policy, Article VIII, may be repealed and replaced with updated language, according to Councilwoman Sharon Carnes. She said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reached out to the city on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to note that the substitution is necessary to maintain the city’s $6.5 million flood insurance coverage on 32 properties. Carnes’ ordinance will undergo second reading Oct. 1.
n Also introduced on first reading last week was an ordinance that would prohibit the city’s building commissioner from issuing a building permit or having a subordinate issue one on a property that presents a conflict of interest for the commissioner, whether direct or indirect. The council will hear that ordinance on second reading Oct. 1 as well.
n The council appointed Kathryn Stransky to replace Michael Johns, who resigned, on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Stransky’s term run through Dec. 31, 2022.
