A burned out semi truck rests along I-94, just east of Ind. 49, early Friday morning. The truck struck another truck, killing a construction worker, before crashing into the concrete median and bursting into flames, according to Indiana State Police.
Submitted photos / Indiana State Police
A truck owned by Traffic Control Specialists, Inc., ended up in a ditch after being hit by the semi, police said. The driver, a 38-year-old Knox man, was also struck and killed.
After striking the worker and the construction truck, which was parked along the right shoulder, the semi crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the center median, according to ISP.
BURNS HARBOR — A Knox man working construction on I-94 near Chesterton was killed in a crash that left a semi truck engulfed in flames early Friday.
About 2:55 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi and another truck in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 23 mile-marker, about a mile west of the Chesterton exit.
