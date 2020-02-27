INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana conservation officers are offering several free Indiana hunter education courses ahead of the 2020 Spring Turkey Season, which runs April 22 through May 10. Youth Turkey Season is April 18-19.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 is required to pass a hunter education course to get a hunting license. Students are required to attend the entire course in order to take the test. There is no minimum age; however, students younger than 11 years old are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
