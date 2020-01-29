Joe Janas holds out a chicken for a group of La Porte fourth graders to pet during Wednesday’s La Porte County Ag Days, which took place at the La Porte National Guard Armory. Fourth grade students from 13 elementary schools in La Porte and southern La Porte County learned more about crops, livestock and other farming-related subjects during the two-day event. The La Porte County Farm Bureau hosted this year’s program in conjunction with the La Porte County Row Crop Food Producers Team and Purdue Extension office.
A group of students react to the earthworms crawling around in their hands during a lesson about insects. The fourth graders rotated between 12 eight-minute sessions, each focusing on a different subject, during the event.
Several teens with the La Porte, South Central and LaCrosse FFA teams presented during Wednesday’s program as well. Organizers added the station to this year’s program, giving younger students a chance to learn more about the vocational and leadership opportunities FFA can offer them in high school.
