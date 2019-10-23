MICHIGAN CITY — While discussing the themes behind “Spinning Into Butter,” the latest production at the Canterbury Theatre, John Records Landecker, Chicago radio icon and show cast member, said its story is as applicable today as it was in the ‘90s when it was written.
“The story of ‘Spinning into Butter’ is about racism and prejudice, and not just ‘in general’ in our society,” he said, “but also specifically on an incident that occurs on a college campus. And the incident that occurs is very similar to an incident that occurred at Harvard three weeks ago.”
The incident in question, as reported by media outlets, involved a racist and xenophobic message left on a faculty member’s office door, wishing her ill will.
In the play, written by Pulitzer-Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman, a black student at an Ivy League liberal arts college receives a racist and threatening message at his dorm. One dean wants to sweep the issue under the rug. Another wants to publicize it and make himself the center of attention. And another finds herself coming to terms with her own racist feelings while trying to address the issue.
Landecker, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017 after entertaining thousands on the air for decades, said these elements are what drew him to the production, set to premiere Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City.
He plays the role of Dean Burton Strauss.
“He’s the Dean of Humanities at this fictional Belmont College in Vermont,” Landecker said. “And he’s an ego-maniac blowhard who is only concerned with himself. Period. Name any subject, and he will figure out how it’s important to him.”
Joining him in the cast is Nora Ryszka, co-owner of Rising Phoenix Gallery, who plays the lead, Dean Sarah Daniels. Ryszka said her character comes to the fictional college after teaching at a predominantly black university where she experienced culture shock as a white minority. She fled to Vermont “ ‘where it would be clean and quiet and white,’ her words.”
But she’s idealistic and wants to make an impact on her students, which forces her to examine her own racism and fear.
“Race relations are pertinent and the words ‘white guilt’ are, I think, kind of new to our vocabulary,” she said, “and so I think white privilege, those ideas are finally taking hold and people are seeing what that means and this gives an opportunity to look at them in magnification. Because [the deans in the play] are a magnification of this white mentality.”
Ryszka said she joined the cast because it was a challenge, not only because of the acting and dialogue, but the message.
“The subject matter was difficult and I wanted to challenge myself … to talk about hard things and to bring that to Michigan City, and to be brave enough to get on stage and say some powerful statements.”
Directing the production is Tara Lonzo, who actually cast the play in 1999 for its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. She said she was inspired to produce this play for Canterbury as the first of its 2019 Winter Arts Series due to current events regarding intolerance. The show will end with a talk-back with audience members. Lonzo said this is designed to create a safe space for people to discuss a difficult topic.
“In the end I hope people walk away with more tolerance and understanding,” she said. “Mostly I hope they have conversations about the themes of this play. This play is not just about racism, or just about white privilege or just about white guilt, which I think it is sort of becoming labeled. It’s so much more an overarching theme of tolerance and conversation.”
Lonzo said casting is 99 percent of the work of directing (after the text of the play), and she scored big with this cast. She said she couldn’t have done it without Ryszka as the lead, because Ryszka fits the character like a glove. The challenging part was convincing Ryszka to come back. Lonzo said she’d been absent from theater for 20 years.
The next piece of the puzzle was getting Landecker, who Lonzo had worked with before on a Dunes Summer Theatre production of “Marvin’s Room” in 2016.
Landecker said he hadn’t really acted before “Marvin’s Room,” besides a couple productions when he was growing up, and some dramatic readings of classic radio plays for the American Federation of Television Radio Artists.
But there was one particular exception.
“When I was in Chicago in the ’70s, I also wrote radio skits that I had other people in the radio station perform,” he said. “They were take-offs of successful movies. I was eaten alive by a shark on the air when ‘Jaws’ was big. But my favorite one is when I concocted an episode of ‘Star Wars’ in which Darth Vader hijacks the WJN traffic helicopter and has Princess Leia and another radio personality, Bob Sirott, inside. and I’m with Luke Skywalker in the Millennium Falcon and if we don’t turn over the radio station I’m working for, WLS, he’s going to drop him into the traffic and kill him.”
And here’s the cool part.
“I actually had Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in this bit,” he said. “I recorded her on the phone, and I also had Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in the studio doing this with me. And I prerecorded a bunch of stuff. And the production guy we had, they had the soundtrack on an album, so we matched it all up.”
Lonzo, who worked almost 20 years for the Goodman Theatre and spent time as a trainee for the William Morris Agency (which represented such celebrities as Michael Jackson, Clint Eastwood and Barbra Streisand), returned to Michigan City in 2016 to take a break from the industry. She also wanted to help revamp the Dunes Summer Theatre, which she said her grandparents helped build when they came over from London. She came to Canterbury when she was approached by new artistic director Jacob West, who agreed to let her do this show.
Ryszka said the role is particularly poignant for her because she grew up working with Lonzo at Dunes Summer Theatre.
“She’s a professional,” Ryszka said. “When it all comes down, and (on Friday) when it opens, I think this show is going to look super professional.”
Landecker agreed, noting Lonzo was one of the deciding factors for him tackling this part, along with the message.
“Racial divides are, in my opinion, wider than ever,” he said. “Stereotypes are more prevalent than ever. Actions being taken that are prejudiced are more prevalent than ever. … They’re everywhere and some argue even more so than when this play was written.”
Performances are Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 and 9. All showtimes are 7 p.m.
For more information on Canterbury Theatre, visit canterburytheatre.org. For ticket information, call (219) 874-4269 or email Info@canterburytheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets at canterburyspinningintobutter.bpt.me/.
