La PORTE — A brand new adventure will soon be coming to the downtown, as Escape Room La Porte gears up to open its doors to the public. The new business held its soft opening Monday evening where community members were invited to its home at 607 Jefferson Ave. to get an inside look at what’s to come.
The business is not quite ready to open to the public, and is not yet taking bookings. Some of the rooms are still in the process of getting tech installed. The soft opening was a bit of an early celebration for those involved in making the escape room.
For those unfamiliar, escape rooms are a cooperative game where teams discover clues and solve puzzles in order to progress and “escape” the room.
Although the puzzles were left a secret, owner Ben Konowitz gave some idea about what the escape rooms will look like once they are finished.
He explained that one of the rooms will be completely black and white. The room will be completely devoid of color in order to create a more immersive experience for participants.
The escape rooms will also have a competitive element to them.
“It’s a timed experience that [combines] with social competition. These [activities] are really coming to life across the nation, and I thought that La Porte could really use something like that,” Konowitz said.
Escape times will be tracked, allowing for teams to be able to set course records.
His enthusiasm for escape rooms inspired him to open one in La Porte. Konowitz recalled competing his first escape room a few years back.
Since then, he has completed what he estimates to be around 50 escape rooms in more than five states, including Illinois, Missouri and Texas.
“I liked the idea of being an adult and still getting to play games. I think that’s something that gets lost on a lot of us. This is something that anybody can do,” said Konowitz.
Mike Riehle, President of Chamber Services for the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) spoke to the crowd doing the soft opening.
“I think it will compliment what we’ve got going on downtown," Riehle said. "I am so happy that these guys chose a downtown location to put their business in. Being from La Porte, it’s exciting to see the transformational changes that we’re seeing, not only in our downtown but in our community.”
Bert Cook, Executive Director of LEAP shared his excitement about the business going into the downtown.
“The fact it’s opening downtown is really cool," said Cook. "We’ve kind of seen a rebirth of the downtown in recent years and this just continues to add to that. They have done a tremendous job with this and they’re investing in their hometown, which is something else that is really cool to see. We know this is going to be a big success.”
Konowitz took time to thank everyone for coming out to celebrate the new business.
“The support has been overwhelming. We had this idea and put it out there, and people have been coming out of the woodwork to ask how they can help be a part of it. It’s just been exciting,” Konowitz said. "We’re just your hometown people opening up something fun for people to do. We hope to provide an awesome experience."
