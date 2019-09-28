Community Corrections raising awareness about bullying prevention

La PORTE — La Porte County Community Corrections staff and participants are raising awareness on bullying prevention.
Participants of La Porte County Community Corrections have volunteered for a project as a way to give back positive efforts to our community. The project was spearheaded by Assistant Director Soljourna Atwater as part of the Work Release Drug Program.
"Art can be very therapeutic and watching participants take pride in creating something positive was rewarding," Atwater said.
Working with participants, Atwater suggested creating posters to bring awareness to bullying, not only to help participants stay motivated and focused, but also in order to help address a community problem.
Two participants, Adam and Thomas, drew posters that were chosen for display around La Porte County throughout the month of October which is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. The posters, which were hand-drawn by Adam and Thomas over the span of several weeks at the work release center, illustrate bullying and its hurtful impact.
"It's important to choose kindness over bullying," said program participant Adam.
"La Porte County Community Corrections has given me a chance. They have saved my life,” Thomas added. “I felt the need to give back using my artistic abilities."
Atwater added, "The dedication displayed by both participants was inspiring and made this project possible."
The artwork will be displayed at the following locations:
• YMCA La Porte Branch: Oct.1-16
• YMCA Michigan City Branch: Oct. 18-31
The artwork can also be viewed at the La Porte County Library Main Branch via their television monitoring system.
