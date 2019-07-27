South Bend Comic Book Convention slated
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will be held on Aug. 3 at the Comfort Suites 52933 U.S. 933 (the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31), in South Bend, Indiana, just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80/I-90) @ exit 77.
The convention will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Dealers will be on hand with comics from the golden age to present along with a variety of related collectible items. They will also be buying comics you might have had lying around for years and no longer want.
For more information call Alan at (309) 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics
Tracy graduates from Goshen College
GOSHEN, Ind. — MacKinnon Tracy, of Mill Creek, graduated cum laude from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor's degree in Nursing.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2019 received undergraduate and graduate degrees during the college's 121st commencement ceremony on April 28.
The Class of 2019 consisted of 244 graduates who were awarded the following degrees: 133 Bachelor of Arts, 71 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, four Bachelor of Science, 21 Master of Science in Nursing as family nurse practitioners, 11 Master of Arts in Environmental Education and four Master of Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.