La PORTE – The public is invited to meet some of the new physicians in the Michigan City and La Porte communities.
On Oct. 22, from 5-6:30 p.m., La Porte Hospital is hosting a free “Meet the Doc” event at Bistro on the Greens, 229 W. Johnson Road, La Porte.
The public will have the opportunity to chat with the following providers:
• Dr. Tawny Avila, Family Medicine, La Porte
• Dr. Tia Dorn, Family Practice, Michigan City
• Dr. Teresa Sharma, Family Medicine, La Porte
• Dr. Maribonn Tiangson, Internal Medicine, Michigan City
• Dr. Blake Hood, General Surgeon, La Porte and Knox
• Dr. Enoch Kassa, Ophthalmologist, Michigan City
• Maureen Paneras, FNP, Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Westville
No registration is required for this event. Residents can drop by, enjoy refreshments and get acquainted with these physicians who are new to the area.
