La PORTE — With local cases continuing to surge, La Porte County officials have issued a mandate requiring residents to don face masks to curtail a second wave of COVID-19.
Those who choose to ignore the order, however, shouldn’t expect the police to come knocking at their door.
On Wednesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to request the county health officer issue an order requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings over their nose and mouth when:
Inside a publicly accessible indoor area, including public transportation
Visiting an outdoor public area where they cannot maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from people outside their household
When at a private indoor or outdoor area where they cannot maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from people outside their household
The order takes effect Friday and will remain in effect until rescinded by the county health officer.
The mandate provides exemptions for those who fall under the following:
Children 2 or younger
Individuals who have a physical disability that prevents them easily wearing or removing a face covering
Individuals who are deaf and need to remove a covering as part of their communications
Individuals who cannot wear a mask for health-related reasons
Individuals who have trouble breathing while wearing a face covering
People who are asked by law enforcement to remove a face covering
Employees engaged in work activities where a face covering would present or exacerbate a hazard, as recognized by OSHA
Employees in manufacturing or other work environments where management has determined that high temperatures or concurrent use of other protective gear make wearing facial coverings impractical
Individuals whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
Customers dining at a restaurant or bar
The mandate also orders all county businesses to amend COVID-19 operation plans to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings.
Despite the requirements, the mandate states that those who violate it should not be stopped, cited, arrested or intimated by law enforcement or other residents, adding “this order should be used to educate, encourage and persuade individuals to wear face coverings.”
“This proposed order ... reflects a clear intent NOT to set up an elaborate enforcement scheme or to have neighbors informing on neighbors,” wrote county attorney Shaw Friedman. “Our proposed order is designed to be self-enforcing, with residents and businesses encouraged to bring themselves into voluntary compliance for the good of themselves and their neighbors.”
Friedman mentioned that the county wants to avoid situations seen in other communities, such as Marion County, where dispatchers received 80,000 calls complaining that other residents were not complying.
La Porte County is the latest Indiana community to adopt a mask mandate, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases has soared.
According to Health Department Administrator Tony Mancuso, 42 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus in just three days, from Monday to Wednesday.
Four other Indiana counties, including St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, require facial coverings. Last week, the city of La Porte also began requiring residents to wear masks while visiting businesses in city limits.
Commissioner Vidya Kora said the order is intended to encourage a greater number of county residents to regularly wear masks – one of the pillars the medical profession follows to prevent virus transmission, along with frequent hand washing, social distancing and self-quarantining.
As a physician, Kora understands the discomfort and nuisance caused by wearing a mask for an extended period, he said. But, he added, this small sacrifice is needed to help combat the pandemic – not necessarily to protect the wearer, but to prevent them from possibly spreading the virus to others.
“I really think wearing a mask is an act of kindness, compassion, respect, humility and love for your fellow human beings,” the doctor said.
Commission President Sheila Matias also stood firm behind the mandate, imploring citizens to “just wear the damn mask.”
Like Kora, Matias said mask wearing should be considered a sign of common decency. She pointed to a statement CDC Director Robert Redfield, who said the U.S. could have COVID-19 pandemic under control in two months or less if every American wore a mask.
The commissioner is particularly troubled by the recent uptick in local cases, with the virus increasingly affecting those under 50.
“That’s not a joke,” she said. “That is somebody’s mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandma or grandpa. I think [this mandate] is the least we can do for each other, to show that we care about each other.”
Not everyone in attendance Wednesday was convinced, however.
Joe Haney – a La Porte County resident running against Kora in November – criticized the order as “virtue signaling at its best.”
Haney, also a veteran of the medical field, cited a 2015 study that showed cloth facial masks, like the ones commonly worn, were not only ineffective in preventing virus transmission but contributed to a greater risk of contracting pathogens, due to poor filtration, moisture retention and frequent reuse.
He also believes fears of a second spike in COVID-19 are unfounded. Although positive cases are on the rise, the number of Indiana patients in intensive care is the lowest in months, while only 3 percent of the state’s available ventilators are being used to treat COVID patients, he said.
“If there’s anything that should be done by the commission tonight, it should be to reinforce what practices we know DO work: social distancing, hand hygiene and things like that,” he said. “A mandate as far as masks are concerned is not only unwarranted, it is unenforceable and unconstitutional.”
La Porte resident Tim Stabosz – also seeking office this fall, running for county auditor – said the commissioners are not acting based on the numbers, but off media hysteria over recent outbreaks in Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Stabosz said Northwest Indiana residents are already being appropriately cautious and prudent, and that hospitalization and death rates in the county and region have barely budged in recent months.
“Let people live their lives,” he said. “Do not create undue and unnecessary fear...”
Commissioner Richard Mrozinksi voted against the measure, saying the county is overstepping its bounds, especially given its mandates for business and private property owners. He is also concerned citizens will overwhelm the dispatch center with calls reporting others for not wearing masks.
“There are people who will wear a mask no matter what – I see people driving in their cars wearing masks, God bless them,” he said. “But I’ve seen people at stores who have been very vocal about it, that they’re not wearing a mask and you’re not going to make them wear a mask. I would think this could possibly backfire, by us coming out with a mandate.”
