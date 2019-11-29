MICHIGAN CITY — What started out as a way to offer a holiday meal to community members in need turned out be so much more, according to organizers.
“It was simply beautiful to see such a diverse group of people come together to just break bread and enjoy fellowship for that four-hour period,” Antwan Burks, director of programs and partnerships for the Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center, said of the inaugural Community Friendsgiving event.
“It proved that regardless of politics and beliefs, we are much greater as one community than our differences,” Burks said.
While Arise and Shine serves as a food and outreach center, “Community engagement has always been an integral part of our strategic plan,” he said.
“And on Nov. 23, community engagement happened and it was simply powerful to see such a diverse group come together under one roof for the sake of Thanksgiving and to kick off the holiday season. Considering what we see in the news these days, this event just gave me a lot of hope.
Between the organization’s regular morning breakfast and the Friendsgiving meal, “We fed a minimum of 300 people that day based on sign-in sheets. We served a full Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the fixings, and allowed to-go plates.”
Organizers also handed out Blessing Bags from the food pantry, gave away 14 turkeys in a drawing, and also gave away donated tickets from the White Sox and signed memorabilia from the Bears and Pacers, Burks said.
“We also enjoyed traditional Christmas music and Christmas karaoke, and especially the round of applause after each performance. There were so many people that we had to utilize every square inch of space besides the kitchen.”
Liz Pina, Outreach and Enrollment representative for HealthLinc in Michigan City, was impressed.
“I came to the event to offer information about HealthLinc services and to assist attendees with questions regarding healthcare and health insurance,” she said. “And it was so much more than what we could have ever anticipated.
“What started off as a shared meal for the community turned into a fun family environment that offered food, support, love, resources and the chance to meet and make new friends within our community, not just for the adults who attended but for the children as well.”
HealthLinc and Arise and Shine are both “very community oriented,” Pina said, “so getting the chance to participate as a vendor and offer our services of dental, pediatrics, behavioral health, adult healthcare, and assistance on health Insurance was such a pleasure.
“I would say ever since our first community event – Healthy Kids Making Healthy Choices – back in the summer, we have come to strengthen our relationship between organizations and look forward to many future collaborations for the community.”
Burks said so many people wanted to take advantage of HealthLinc services, “we had to make her exhibit area larger and move attendees to our intake room.”
The event was also a chance for kids to meet MR Shine, who was “a big hit,” according to Burks, who said a mascot was the perfect way to enhance Arise and Shine.
“One day I was just sitting around watching sports, and I saw how the mascots brought a sense of fun and team spirit to players and followers, so I started thinking, ‘We are a team. Why can’t giving back be fun like that?’
“I ran the idea by my sister, Alisa (Burks Simmons, facility director and volunteer manager), and brother-in-law, Anthony (Simmons, director of food services), and they smiled and were all for it. They trust my creativity when it comes to marketing and branding, and so far everything is moving in the right direction.”
He said MR Shine made his debut in the annual Patriotic Parade, with Isaiah Rose under the mask.
“Isaiah volunteers as our mascot for special events, and also volunteers at the center when we have games and activities for kids. He does a great job bringing MR Shine to life.”
The turnout for the inaugural Friendsgiving made organizers want to keep the spirit flowing.
“With the success of the event, we have already started promoting a follow-up event to bring the community together one last time before we head into a new year,” Burks said.
On Dec. 14, the day after the shared birthday of Burks and his sister, they will host Shine for the Holidays, with hot meals and holiday fare, Blessing Bags, holiday music from the youth choir, Christmas Karaoke, games, giveaways, an ugly sweater contest and more, with community partners and vendors again taking part.
“We would like to thank all who attended Friendsgiving from our community and made this event so special, and also a special thanks to our regular volunteer staff, and community members and organizations who volunteered or donated food or resources – we couldn’t have done it without every last one of you,” Burks said.
“They say it takes a village, well the village showed up in a big way and we are grateful.”
Pina couldn’t agree more.
“I myself am not from Michigan City, but was genuinely touched to see this large group of diverse individuals from all walks of life come together as family for this celebration.”
