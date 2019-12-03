Collective market benefits Jaycees Shopping Tour

LA PORTE – Local entrepreneurial group The Collective is hosting its fifth artisan market of the year on Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the La Porte Jaycees’ Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour.
The shopping tour organizes community chaperones to take local students in need in grades K-5 shopping for the holidays. In two nights, they are able to take 550-600 La Porte County students out to get winter essentials, dinner and gifts. The Jaycees have fundraisers throughout the year, as well as sponsors, to help fund the 49th annual shopping tour.
The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 50 small, local businesses selling handcrafted, up-cycled and vintage merchandise, such as original artwork, jewelry, bath and body care, gourmet food, vintage home decor and clothing.
Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the La Porte High School Choir will be singing from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The Collective will be donating 10% of admission fees – $5 for guests 13 and over – to the Jaycees and several artisan vendors will be donating a portion of their sales as well.
This market is the fifth of five hosted by The Collective this year. Each market benefits a different local nonprofit and features numerous small businesses in The Region. For more information visit thecollectivein.com/markets.
—From staff reports
