COLD AS ICE

Photos by Amanda HaverstickIce glazes over Stone Lake on Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to trend warmer on Friday with a high of 40 degrees.
Photos by Amanda HaverstickIce glazes over Stone Lake on Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to trend warmer on Friday with a high of 40 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.