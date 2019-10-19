La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society
The La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society held its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. The group met at the La Porte Park Department Headquarters. President Ron Hyer led the business meeting.
Later, member Theresa Lebo shared her memories of the early 1950s, when she and her sister were inmates at the Glenn Home, a Vigo County institution for dependent children. Theresa read an official description of the facility and its policies, and contrasted her memories. She said that grits were the menu for every breakfast, but that it was nice to have so many other kids as playmates.
The next meeting will be Nov. 12 at the Parks Department Building. Honoring Veteran's Day, Patricia Gruse Harris will present “Civil War Nurses of La Porte County, IN.” Guests are always welcome. For more information, visit our website at or follow us on Facebook.
