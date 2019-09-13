La PORTE — Waverly Road will be closed at the Pine‐Stone channel bridge from Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 20. Sand is being removed from the bridge channel and from the area adjacent to the bridge to facilitate boat traffic. Contact Jerry Jackson at jjackson@cityoflaportein.gov or at 219.362.2354 for more information.
