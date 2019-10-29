Clinton Township man arrested following battery investigation

CLINTON TWP. — On Oct. 22, deputies were dispatched to Speedway, 10011 W. U.S. 30, regarding a battery investigation.
Deputies learned the incident occurred at a residence in the 8700 south block of CR-800W in rural Clinton Township. Due to the initial information provided to deputies, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted to assist that evening.
As the week progressed, Detective Jake Koch began to consult with La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens about the investigation. On Friday, detectives, along with investigators from the La Porte County Drug Task Force executed two search warrants at the residence.
The suspect, Jacob A. Gilmore, 24, was found inside the residence and transported to the sheriff’s department for a formal interview.
Koch prepared and presented facts surrounding the investigation to Havens. On Monday, probable cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court for the arrest of Gilmore.
Gilmore has been charged with two counts of Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony; Criminal Confinement, Level 4 Felony; Domestic Battery, Level 5 Felony; Intimidation, Level 5 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony; and Strangulation, Level 6 Felony.
Gilmore remains housed in the La Porte County Jail on a $25,005 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.
