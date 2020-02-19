City of La Porte officials honor Downtown Coordinator Angela Rose – who the state recently recognized for last year’s Togetherhood Project – during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Rose was instrumental in putting together last fall’s downtown cleanup program, successfully applying for $5,000 in grant dollars from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help fund the volunteer-led project. Pictured are, from left, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Director Bert Cook; Ward 5 Councilwoman Sarah Brown; Ward 1 Councilwoman Julie West-Schroeder; Ward 2 Councilwoman Karyl Machek-Feikes; Ward 4 Councilman Roger Galloway; City Attorney Nick Otis; Stephen, Angela’s husband; Jude, their son; Angela Rose; Mayor Tom Dermody; Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun; and At-Large Councilmen Tim Franke and Paul Vincent.
La PORTE — Though she’s only been on the job for a little over a year, La Porte’s downtown director is already turning heads – both in her community and downstate.
On Tuesday, the La Porte City Council and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership recognized Angela Rose for sparking the creation of last fall’s Togetherhood Project, a volunteer-driven cleanup of downtown.
