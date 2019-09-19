La PORTE — The La Porte City Council passed a resolution that will make it easier for new restaurants to move in downtown. The resolution to create a municipal riverfront development project was introduced during Monday’s meeting.
Creating a municipal riverfront development project would give the city the ability to dispense liquor licenses in areas that are within 3,000 feet of the Lily Lake Channel.
These licenses will come with a considerably cheaper price tag, making them ideal for restaurant owners hoping to open up in La Porte’s NewPorte Landing area.
Many came out in support of the resolution during public comment.
La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau representative, Rick Wright, read a statement from the bureau’s executive director.
“I have seen what similar projects can do for a community," Wright said. "Through our regional tours and efforts we have seen the huge economic impact this can bring to our cities throughout the region. More importantly, we have benefited greatly, right here in our own county with similar legislation being approved in Michigan City."
Mike Riehle, President of Chamber Services for the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership encouraged the council to vote in support of the municipal riverfront development project.
“We truly think this will be an economic enhancement to that district,” he said, speaking on behalf of LEAP’s board of directors and legislative committee.
Don Babcock, head of economic development for NIPSCO, also asked for support for the resolution. Babcock gave observations from his work with the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission, of which he has been a board member for more than seven years.
“We have expanded our riverfront district to include a broader boundary and added about eight new liquor licenses in our downtown…my sense is that everyone has benefited — certainly those in Long Beach Cove,” Babcock said. “My experience is that they have been a huge benefit to the community and have definitely added to the economic vitality of our city. My belief is that it would contribute significantly here.”
Liquor licenses dispensed through the municipal riverfront development project will only be available to restaurants. Bars and other establishments will not be eligible for the cheaper licenses.
The licenses will be non transferable, meaning that if an establishment moves or closes, the license will go back to the issuing body.
“As we know brick-and-mortar is continuing to diminish, but the brick-and-mortar that is thriving is the experiential [kind], like opportunities to dine out,” said Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis.
Marco Molina, a representative for the El Cantarito Mexican Restaurant that will soon be coming to La Porte commented, “For us, it is important because it would make an alcohol permit available at a reasonable cost, which means that we have more money to invest in the restaurant. The restaurant will provide jobs for approximately 20 employees.”
The City Council voted in favor of adopting the resolution creating a municipal riverfront development project.
After the passage of the resolution, the council instated the City of La Porte Alcohol Beverage Review Committee (LABRC). The LABRC will review applications for liquor licenses and recommend them to the City Council and Mayor for approval. They will also be in charge of creating stipulations for the licenses given out by the city.
The committee will consist of five total members. Two LABRC positions will be permanent. These members include the La Porte police chief and the president of the La Porte Tavern Association or their designee.
The mayor, Redevelopment Commission and Common Council will each appoint one member to the LABRC. These positions will have one year terms.
The resolution will be forwarded to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.