La PORTE — The City of La Porte condemned two unsafe properties this week, according to Mayor Tom Dermody and Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Batchelor.
“The mayor has made it clear that this administration will not tolerate unsafe living conditions in La Porte’s rental properties,” Batchelor said. “Our fight is not with local landlords – it is with the dangerous conditions in their rental units. Our residents deserve a safe place to call home, and we will continue our efforts to ensure this is the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.