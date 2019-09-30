MICHIGAN CITY – The mayor's office is defending its response in the wake of an oil sheen on Trail Creek last summer that drew criticism of the response by state officials, and "incorrect information" posted on social media.
The spill occurred July 21, and was reported by local fishing guide Todd Hatfield of Trail Creek Guide Service to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. IDNR reported the spill to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which traced it to an underground diesel fuel pipe owned by South Shore Freight.
"South Shore Freight did not and has not reported the spill, as required by the State of Indiana...," a statement from the Mayor's office said. "Instead, a sheen on Trail Creek was observed by a local fisherman on July 21, who reported it..."
IDEM later told the city there "was no direct spill of diesel fuel into Trail Creek. Triggered by the observation of the sheen on Trail Creek, IDEM investigated and determined that diesel fuel had leaked from one of South Shore Freight’s diesel refueling stations on North Roeske Avenue," the statement said.
"... the leaking fuel traveled through the soil and into a ditch on South Shore Freight’s property, and a limited amount ultimately found its way to Trail Creek via a series of natural drainage swales and ditches."
IDEM "provided verbal confirmation that, while the amount of diesel fuel that leaked is not currently known, the amount that made its way to Trail Creek was only enough to cause sheening for one day before it dissipated. Based on the available information, it is estimated that no more than a few gallons entered Trail Creek, because only a very thin layer of oil is necessary to create a sheen."
Hatfield disagreed with IDEM's statement, saying the oil sheen was very thick and caused a "nauseating smell" in the area.
Because the city "was never properly notified of the spill by South Shore Freight, as required by law," it did not immediately report the spill to the public, the statement said.
"City officials were notified of the sheen on Trail Creek on Tuesday, July 23, two days after the sheen was observed. On July 23, IDEM representatives indicated the sheen had stopped by Monday, July 22, the source had been identified, and actions had already been taken to prevent the sheen from redeveloping."
Because IDEM said there was no ongoing threat to human health or the environment in Trail Creek, and was directly addressing the issue, "there was not a need for further action or follow-up by the City at that time," the statement said.
A week later, on July 30, IDEM informed the City "that it believed a city owned property had potentially been impacted by the diesel fuel release. ... This affected property is a remote, wooded area with no available direct public access and the portion potentially directly impacted by the diesel fuel leak is few hundred yards from Trail Creek," the Mayor's office said.
The city then contacted the law firm of Plews, Shadley, Racher, and Braun to "help ensure that any contamination to the city’s property was properly remediated," though IDEM said there was no observable impact identified to fish within Trail Creek, said Michigan City Sanitary District general manager Michael Kuss on Saturday.
"Also, in a July 30, email, IDEM stated, 'Trail Creek has been monitored for sheens/slicks with no further notable observations'," so "there was no need to issue a press release or public notification at that time," according to the Mayor's office.
No press release was issued regarding the city owned property "because there is no available direct public access and, therefore, no public threat."
It was not until Sept. 17 that Sanitary District staff learned "some citizens were inquiring about the situation, and on Sept. 20, a citizen entered the Sanitary District offices explaining that he was very concerned about this issue," the city said.
So, "to make sure citizens had accurate information ... the city issued a Sept. 20 press release" and Monday's followup "to provide additional clarification and information that is now available."
The city called allegations of inaction "baseless and contrary to the facts."
Since learning of the incident, city officials have "worked closely with IDEM to ensure there is no threat to human health or the environment. The city takes this matter very seriously and promptly hired legal counsel to help ensure the city’s impacted property is properly remediated and that any other resulting contamination is resolved efficiently and effectively, to help ensure that all proper remedies are afforded to the city and its citizens to address any harm suffered..."
Hatfield said he had no problem with the city's response, and in fact, thought the city went beyond its own responsibilities in responding and reporting the incident.
He was highly critical of IDEM, however, saying the agency responded 12-14 hours after the spill was discovered, allowing it to continue unabated into the creek during that time period. He also criticized the agency for failing to provide notification, or followup information, on the leak, saying he called several times for information and has yet to receive any.
The city said it will provide additional information "as soon as the IDEM investigation is complete and the IDEM report available."
It will also host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall to provide an update on new information available and answer citizen questions, according to the Mayor's office.
— From staff reports
