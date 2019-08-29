La PORTE — The La Porte city government is taking the first steps in procuring much need liquor licenses for potential new businesses. The Redevelopment Commission was presented with a resolution for a municipal riverfront development project at Wednesday's meeting.
This kind of program has been actively used across Indiana to allow for municipal liquor licenses in areas that are within 3,000 linear feet of waterways, like La Porte’s NewPorte Landing area.
Bert Cook, executive director for the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, approached the podium and went into detail about the resolution.
“I think that if you talk to other leadership groups across the state, they will tell you that it’s been highly successful and a major key in developing different components of their city, specifically the restaurant sector. It’s something that we have needed to do for a significant amount of time. The timing now is set up perfectly to move forward with [NewPorte Landing],” said Cook.
Some areas in the general NewPorte Landing area are less than 3,000 feet from the Lily Lake Channel, requiring the special legislation for licensing.
Cook explained, “the idea is that, ultimately, this enabling legislation from the state, which requires that the legislative body — the City Council — approve this resolution, but what has been done in different cases is to ask the Redevelopment Commission to first approve the program, and then take it to the City Council. At that point, if it gets passed you can craft rules and regulations for the licenses as you see fit."
Cook gave examples of what other communities have done in similar situations, including making a requirement that 50 percent of sales have to include food items, and restrictions to hours of operation.
“We have the need right now, said Cook. “There are no three-way liquor licenses available in our community at the moment. We talk often about wanting to bring some new development to not only the NewPorte Landing area, but to La Porte as a whole, and it is absolutely prohibitive right now that we cannot get these businesses access to the liquor licenses that they would need to be successful.”
The Redevelopment Commission voted to forward the resolution to the La Porte City Council. As of now it is unclear when the resolution will come before the council, but is expected to make it onto an upcoming agenda.
