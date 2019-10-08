City honors Alan Barcus

Photo by Jade GlabLocal musician, Alan Barcus, was given the position of Composer-Laureate for the City of La Porte by Mayor Mark Krentz. The mayor issued a proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting at City Hall, declaring Oct. 9, 2019 Alan Barcus day. Barcus was presented with a copy of the proclamation to roaring applause. His newest composition, "La Porte Will Always Be Home" will be performed at the La Porte High School Choral Concert on Wednesday at the Performing Arts Center. 

