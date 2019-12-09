La PORTE — The La Porte City Council introduced an ordinance that would provide money for the Sewage Works Department to purchase land adjacent to Walmart.
The ordinance proposes that up to $575,500 be loaned to the department for the land acquisition.
The property is currently owned by Arconic, who approached the city about purchasing the land to help with future sewer and stormwater projects.
"The project that is going on there now is a sewer separation project and it provides stormwater management for the industrial area on the north side of Lincoln Way so that those industries can expand," Wastewater Director Jerry Jackson explained at the Dec. 9 meeting. "They are out of room and don’t have room for their own sewer separation.”
The city will likely pursue selling the land to private companies in hopes of bringing more industry to the area. The developable land could be sold for at least $12 thousand an acre, therefore recouping the cost of purchase, Jackson said. The city would be left with about 23 acres of land for wetland management.
"Part of it would be for stormwater management, a part would be kind of a buffer-zone for our existing well-field,” Jacksn said.
The Wastewater Department would serve as a guaranteer of the loan, meaning if the land is not sold within the agreed-upon timeframe, the department would payout through a future bond issue and likely continue trying to sell it to private businesses.
"They (Arconic) approached us, and I think we looked things over carefully," said La Porte Mayor Mark Krentz. "We’ve decided that this would be very helpful with these stormwater issues. It could also provide an opportunity to have some land in that part of town that could be developable. I think it is a win-win.”
City Attorney, Nick Otis added, “Arconic has held this land for many years and, as we understand it, they want to get this deal done before the end of the year. There is some incentive on their side to be rid of the property.”
Councilman Joe Mrozinske inquired about the increase that would occur on individual water bills.
Jackson explained, “A $1 increase on your water bill represents $100,000, so it amounts to about $5 a year per customer, spread over 12 bills.”
The ordinance has not yet been approved by the council. It is expected to be placed on the agenda for the next Common Council meeting on Dec. 16 at City Hall at 6 p.m.
