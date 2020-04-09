During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for major breaking virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.
La PORTE – La Porte’s new coronavirus-related restrictions on local retail occupancy limits will remain in place through month’s end.
During an emergency meeting on Thursday, the La Porte City Council voted unanimously to extend Mayor Tom Dermody’s executive order mandating that essential retail businesses restrict the maximum number of customers they can have in their buildings at one time through the end of April. The council’s vote came less than a week after Dermody announced his issuance of the restrictions, dubbed the Retail Responsibility Act, via a Facebook livestream on April 3.
The council also added a pair of amendments to Dermody’s order, based on feedback from business owners since the mandate took effect last Saturday.
The first raises the maximum occupancy for retailers with 75,000 square feet or more of retail space to 150, up from the previous limit of 125. The second provision clarifies that individuals with third-party grocery delivery services, such as Instacart, are considered essential personnel and will not count the store’s current customer occupancy rate.
These provisions are on top of the regulations put forward in the initial version of the act, which stipulate that:
Customers can only have one person per family enter an establishment at one time
Retailers must limit the number of visitors inside the shop at a given time to two customers per 1,000 square feet of actual retail space; businesses can round up to the nearest thousand for their calculations (e.g., 2,350 becomes 3,000, allowing them to have six customers at once instead of four)
Retail employees do not count toward the maximum occupancy count
The provisions apply toward the essential retailers, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, the state is allowing to remain open to the public, per the provisions of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order issued on March 23 in response to the spread of COVID-19 across Indiana and the rest of the U.S.
Had the council not approved the extension, the order would have expired this Friday. State law only permits mayors to enact emergency measures via executive order for a week without council approval.
According to City Attorney Nick Otis, the mayor recommended the changes after speaking with representatives with several La Porte retail stores.
By increasing the maximum occupancy size, larger big box stores such as Walmart will have fewer customers idling outside waiting for their turn to enter. Meanwhile, the language about third-party delivery workers should allow these contractors to get in and out stores more quickly, allowing them to serve more local residents, Dermody said.
“While there have been some bumps and concerns, we found that overall, this is running very smooth,” Dermody said about the restrictions.
Five days after the executive order went into effect in La Porte, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry enacted similar protocols to stem the spread of the disease in his community. In addition to the same restrictions on retailers, Parry is also forbidding residents from being on the streets or loitering from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.
Based on his conversations with Michigan City Attorney Amber Lapaich, Otis said the city decided to enact the curfew based on the higher number of retail businesses that stay open late within its limits. The restriction is also meant to stem the large number of people who own a second home near Lake Michigan, who continue to travel back and forth despite the governor’s order against non-essential travel.
“Frankly, we don’t have an issue we have to address as much,” Otis said, referring to La Porte. “Retail here in La Porte is shutting down earlier. There is not a lot for people to be doing after those hours.”
