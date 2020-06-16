La PORTE – The City of La Porte on Tuesday deemed a Maple Avenue property unfit for human habitation, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.
After a tip from an anonymous resident, an apartment unit at 705 Maple Ave. was inspected by Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Batchelor and Fire Inspector Erik Jedrysek. Batchelor and Jedrysek identified various issues, including defects in drainage, plumbing, lighting, ventilation and construction, making the property uninhabitable. Dermody said these living conditions are unacceptable in the City of La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.