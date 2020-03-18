La PORTE — While city hall may be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Tom Dermody is assuring residents that La Porte is still “open for business.”
During a muted Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Tuesday morning, Dermody and Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun gave an update on the recent measures the city has enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the globe. Their remarks came a day after officials decided to close city hall to public visitation through at least March 31, with employees instead conducting business with residents via telephone or email.
Despite the closure, all city departments remain active and have rapidly come up with new procedures and methods to keep services running as seamlessly as possible, Dermody said.
For instance, the city’s utilities office has suspended shut-offs and late fees through March 31. Its staff has been encouraging customers to pay online rather than use cash, walking them through the steps of creating an account on the city’s payment processing website.
The engineering department, meanwhile, has begun issuing permits remotely via email rather than asking applicants to visit the office in-person, Parthun said.
“I want to give a big high five to the staff of the city because they are being flexible and doing what they can,” she said. “They’re jumping in and doing what they can to make things work.”
“We have an unbelievable staff,” Dermody added. “Everybody is not thinking about themselves, but doing what’s necessary.”
The city is considering other actions to ease residents’ burdens during the crisis, including possibly providing emergency transportation for the city’s elderly population, to help to get to the pharmacy, grocery store or doctor’s office, Dermody said.
Officials have also joined forces with other local organizations, including the school district, Health Care Foundation of La Porte, State Street Church, Salvation Army, and Center Township Trustee’s office to come up with a plan to provide meals to the needy, the mayor said.
La Porte Community School Corp. has already stepped up to provide free to-go breakfast and lunches to local children. On Monday, a group of around 20 food service workers assembled outside the Civic Auditorium, handing out around 400 meals to families, said Board of Works member Mark Kosior, who also serves as vice president of the LPCSC board.
“It was an amazing sight,” Dermody said.
The district plans to continue distributing meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through April 3 at the following locations: Riley Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Hailmann Elementary, Kingsford Heights Elementary, La Porte High School and Allesee Park.
The La Porte Salvation Army has also activated a food truck to the crisis, serving free drive-thru dinners from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday outside its office at 3240 Monroe St.
The Pax Center recently launched a webpage with additional information on where residents can receive meals at thepaxcenter.com/coronavirus.
Another significant need the city is working with others in the community on is childcare. With schools across La Porte County closed through April 13 and the La Porte YMCA daycare currently at capacity, leaders are looking for alternative child care options for working parents, especially those in the health care industry, Dermody said.
“We need them focused at the hospital,” he said.
In line with federal and state officials’ recommendations to contain the spread of the virus, officials conducted Tuesday’s meeting with social distancing in mind.
Dermody and the other two board members sat at different tables at the front of the council chamber, while a small gathering in the audience all sat at least 6 feet away from one another. A small bottle of hand sanitizer sat on a chair in the front of the room, with a sign reading “please use” hanging above the container.
The city put the procedures in place just a few days after La Porte County announced that a city of La Porte resident had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first county resident to contract the viral disease. The 55-year-old man has been hospitalized, and his family and contacts have been quarantined.
In addition to the restrictions at city hall, La Porte leaders have placed new guidelines on the city’s parks. After announcing the closure of the Civic Auditorium, Fort La Play Porte and the Thrills N Spills Skate Park on Monday, the park department said on Tuesday that it also is closing Cummings Lodge until May 10.
While the city has yet to cancel future city council and board of works meetings, officials are recommending the public watch the proceedings online.
In addition to the Access La Porte TV station and website, Councilman Tim Franke and his company, Duneland Media, have also begun livestreaming city meetings on the city’s Facebook page.
In the event they must temporarily suspend meetings, the board of works authorized Parthun to pay any outstanding payroll and bills through April 21, with the board retroactively approving these payments the next time it meets.
The mayor plans to keep the board and the public abreast of any other procedures or cancellations the city makes in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a fluid situation,” he said. “We’re going pull the trigger (on any changes) quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.