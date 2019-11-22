INDIANAPOLIS — The Road to Graduation! program at Ivy Tech’s Michigan City Campus will be one of the many programs receiving funds from the Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy.
On Monday, Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy announced that it will award $146,711 to 61 projects. The initiative raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. Circle of Ivy has a statewide reach, with a focus specifically on campus needs and projects that positively impact students.
Since its inception in 2015, Circle of Ivy has grown to more than 750 members, with 424 added in 2018-2019 alone, Ivy Tech said in a statement. In four years, the members have raised more than $495,000 to assist in 180 projects.
Each campus voted on submitted proposals and the following projects will be funded:
n Anderson Campus – Student Emergency Funds
n Bloomington Campus – Alternative Spring Break Professional Development, Classroom Catchbox Microphone, Day of College Expansion, Enabling the VR Classroom, Facing Freedom, Future of Money; Field Trip to Chicago Board of Exchange, Give & Take Food Pantry, Interactive Whiteboard, Outdoor Learning Lab
n Columbus Campus – Arduino Boards for Student Use in IOT Course, Diversity, Equity and Belonging Campus Programming, University Library Comicon, iGRAD Student Planners, Ivy Mac Tools, Robots for Advanced Programming, Visual Communications Department Camera Equipment
n Evansville Campus – ASAP Educational Trip – Live it. Learn it.
n Fort Wayne Campus – Chain of Lakes Correctional Facility Training Fund, Helping Hands
n Indianapolis Campus – Advancing Trauma-Informed Mental Health Services, Bear Necessities Sharing Shelves, Early Resource Connections Center: Supplying Students Life Support, Healthcare Clinical Transition Scholarship, Underground Railroad in Indiana
n Kokomo Campus – ASAP Enrichment-Fund-A-Friday, Cash for Completers, Ready for Success
n Lafayette Campus – Latino/Hispanic Outreach Initiative, PTK Scholarships, Respiratory Therapy Preceptor Appreciation Week, Screening of Film “My Name is Maria De Jesus” Followed by Discussion
n Lake County, Valparaiso, Michigan City Campuses - Road to Graduation!
n Lawrenceburg Campus – BIOL105 Red Wolf Sanctuary Field Trip, Making Student Travel to Indianapolis Possible-Salesforce Pathfinder Training Program, Service Learning: Improving our Community and Ourselves, Widen the Circle Conference
n Madison Campus – Career Development Etiquette Dinner, Study Abroad and Alternative Spring Break for Madison Campus
n Marion Campus – Women Interested in STEM Program Development/Emergency Funds
n Muncie Campus – Student Emergency Funds
n Richmond Campus – CNA Gait Belts, Community Outreach Wellness Supplies, Emergency NCLEX Funding, Enhancing the Psychology Curriculum, Go Pro for Professionalism, Ivy iClassroom, Small Scale 3-D Modeling
n Sellersburg Campus – Exit 9 Art Club NYC Trip, Slide Dryer (Warmer) for MLT Program and MLT Model Lab, Transitional Transportation
