La PORTE — In this election year, as millions of Americans consider the future of the United States, some are taking a step back to consider the nation’s origins.
How did the idea of the United States germinate? What forces were at play at the beginning? What role did religion really have in the formation of the nation? And what can history teach us as we consider the decisions America faces today?
Debuting on Jan. 23 at the La Porte Seventh-day Adventist Church in a four-part documentary-style series, Final Empire will explore these questions in detail, comparing the prophecies of the Bible with the evidence of history. In addition, Final Empire will explore what Bible prophecy says about the challenges the United States faces today.
This series, hosted by Voice of Prophecy Speaker/Director Shawn Boonstra, will compare history with the Bible to address questions such as:
• What was the real reason Columbus sailed west?
• What role did the fall of Constantinople have in the formation of the United States?
• Was the United States really founded as a Christian nation?
• What steps can Americans take today to preserve their religious liberties?
Following each documentary presentation, there will be a discussion on the session’s topic.
Admission is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Boonstra’s brand-new book, Final Empire
“We’re going to talk about America, what it was supposed to be, and what’s happening in the nation today,” Boonstra says. “Ultimately, during Final Empire, we want to give people the opportunity to learn how to study Bible prophecy and find answers for themselves.”
Topics will include: “Republic Rising,” “Christianity Corrupted,” “The Earth Opens Up,” and “America’s Last Stand.”
Final Empire begins Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the La Porte Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1480 Boyd Blvd., La Porte. It will continue Jan. 24 and 25. You may register to attend on-site during this free event by calling 362-2269 or by visiting www.FinalEmpire.com.
